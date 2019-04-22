‘High Fidelity’: Jake Lacy Joins Zoë Kravitz In Series Reboot On Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Lacy (I’m Dying Up Here) is set as a series regular opposite Zoë Kravitz in High Fidelity, a reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 feature starring John Cusack, with a female point of view. The series, which recently moved from Disney+ to fellow streaming platform Hulu, hails from writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka, Midnight Radio and ABC Signature.

In the High Fidelity series, Kravitz stars as the ultimate music fan, a record store owner who’s obsessed with pop culture and Top Five lists.

Lacy will play Clyde, who is effortlessly cute, if not the coolest guy in the room. A recent NY transplant from LA, he’s still trying to figure out how to navigate the city. Despite his lack of interest in music, he reveals a funny and open side that intrigues Rob (Kravitz). But he might prove to be just like all the other guys… or so it seems.

The series’ move to Hulu followed the close of Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox assets, which gave Disney controlling 60% stake in Hulu.

West & Kucserka, who developed the series for television, executive produce alongside Midnight Radio’s Scott Rosenberg, who co-wrote the High Fidelity feature, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner, as well as Nick Hornby. Jesse Peretz will direct and executive produce the pilot. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson will serve as producer.

Lacy recently was a series regular on Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here. He will also be seen in Diane, by director Kent Jones which premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, Otherhood for Netflix and Ode To Joy. Lacy, repped by UTA and Beth Rosner Management, was most recently seen in Rampage, opposite Dwayne Johnson and Johnny English Strikes Again.