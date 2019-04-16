‘Luther’ Star Hermione Norris To Front Seven Network’s Australian Thriller ‘Between Two Worlds’

Cold Feet and Luther star Hermione Norris is to front high-concept Australian thriller Between Two Worlds.

The series is being produced by Seven Studios for its parent network, commercial broadcaster Seven Network. It is the latest series from the Australian network as it bolsters its global ambitions and follows the hire of Damon Pattison as Creative Director of Seven Studios UK and its European adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days from Slim Film + TV, which it owns a stake in.

Filming has just begun in Sydney on Between Two Worlds, which sees Norris play Cate Walford, whose relationship with vicious, business tycoon husband, Phillip, is on the ropes and sees a tempestuous home life trapped in a tangled web of lies and manipulation. Through a shocking twist of fate, this dark and murky world collides with the seemingly disparate and disconnected, warm and loving world of a widow and her footy star son and musical daughter. Destructive secrets are soon unearthed proving nothing is quite as it first might appear.

The cast also includes Hacksaw Ridge’s Phillip Quast, A Place to Call Home’s Sara Wiseman and Wentworth’s Aaron Jeffery as well as up-and-coming actors Tom Dalzell, Melanie Jarnson and Megan Hajjar.

Between Two Worlds is created and written by Bevan Lee (Place to Call Home), directed by Kriv Stenders, Lynn Hegarty, Caroline Bell-Booth, Beck Cole and Michael Hurst, executive producer is Julie McGauran, series producer is Chris Martin-Jones with co-producer Lesley Parker.

Norris said, “I am always script-led in decision making and I found Bevan’s script full of well-drawn characters and a page turning narrative – it was a really entertaining read, and fun for me to consider something a little bit different. I think audiences will love the colour and vibrancy of this thrilling and complex narrative – many secrets to be revealed and rivalries to be exposed.”

Seven’s Director of Content Distribution and Rights Therese Hegarty added, “We are thrilled that the quality of Bevan Lee’s work has enabled us to attract a world class cast and crew to this project. Seven Studios has a history of creating programs that engage global audiences and we will continue to build out a local and global strategy.