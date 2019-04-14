‘Her Smell’ Out-Croons ‘Teen Spirit’ But Not By Much In Another Slow Weekend: Specialty Box Office

The cosmos somehow aligned for this to be the weekend in which two headlining actors star as singers in two limited releases that open in the same frame — albeit with quite different stories… In the end, it seems both Gunpowder & Sky’s Her Smell and Bleecker Street’s Teen Spirit mostly split the audiences — or shared them. Her Smell took the edge with the highest per theater average of a crowded weekend. The title grossed $39,058 in the Sunday morning estimate, averaging $13,019 in three locations. Teen Spirit has the second-best PTA. The Bleecker Street release played one more gig than Her Smell. In four theaters, the title starring Elle Fanning grossed $44,361, averaging $11,090.

Only slightly below Teen Spirit in the Sunday estimate is Greenwich Entertainment’s Wild Nights With Emily with Molly Shannon starring as Emily Dickinson. The 2018 SXSW premiere by filmmaker Madeleine Olnek played to $33K in three New York and L.A. locations, averaging $11K. The three titles were the only ones to break a five-figure PTA this weekend.

Kino Lorber’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night bowed to nearly $29K in three theaters, averaging $9,299. Cohen Media Group bowed Cannes debut Girls Of The Sun, grossing $8,160 in eight locations, averaging $1,020. Mary Magdalenefrom IFC Films had a broader reach with 62 opening weekend theaters, for $62,436 ($1,007 PTA).

Among holdovers, Pantelion/Lionsgate’s No Manches Frida 2 crossed $9M in its 5th weekend.

NEW RELEASES

Girls Of The Sun (Cohen Media Group) NEW [8 Theaters] Weekend $8,160, Average $1,020

Her Smell (Gunpowder & Sky) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $39,058, Average $13,019

Long Day’s Journey Into Night (Kino Lorber Films) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $27,896, Average $9,299

Mary Magdalene (IFC Films) NEW [62 Theaters] Weekend $62,436, Average $1,007

Teen Spirit (Bleecker Street) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $44,361, Average $11,090

Wild Nights With Emily (Greenwich Entertainment) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $33,000, Average $11,000

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Amazing Grace (Neon) Week 2 [58 Theaters] Weekend $372,288, Average $6,419, Cume $612,244

High Life (A24) Week 2 [32 Theaters] Weekend $204,181, Average $6,381, Cume $340,640

Peterloo (Amazon Studios) Week 2 [32 Theaters] Weekend $33,939, Average $1,061, Cume $66,020

Storm Boy (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 2 [17 Theaters] Weekend $2,887, Average $170, Cume $66,424

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

The Beach Bum (Neon/Vice) Week 3 [100 Theaters] Weekend $61,680, Average $617, Cume $3,341,497

The Chaperone (PBS Distribution) Week 3 [33 Theaters] Weekend $66,450, Average $2,014, Cume $113,482

Diane (IFC Films) Week 3 [64 Theaters] Weekend $83,672, Average $1,307, Cume $201,057

Hotel Mumbai (Bleecker Street) Week 4 [617 Theaters] Weekend $868,876, Average $1,408, Cume $7,977,408

Sunset (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [18 Theaters] Weekend $13,600, Average $756, Cume $87,197

The Aftermath (Fox Searchlight) Week 5 [234Theaters] Weekend $160,000, Average $684, Cume $1,430,397

Ash Is Purest White (Cohen Media Group) Week 5 [23 Theaters] Weekend $28,894, Average $1,256, Cume $355,062

The Hummingbird Project (The Orchard) Week 5 [20 Theaters] Weekend $6,225, Average $311, Cume $367,746

The Mustang (Focus Features) Week 5 [527 Theaters] Weekend $788,000, Average $1,500, Cume $3,175,000

No Manches Frida 2 (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 5 [135 Theaters] Weekend $190,000, Average $1,407, Cume $9,053,565

Gloria Bell (A24) Week 6 [168 Theaters] Weekend $155,000, Average $923, Cume $5,350,132

The Kid (Lionsgate Premiere) Week 6 [49 Theaters] Weekend $8,700, Average $178, Cume $1,499,257

Apollo 11 (Neon) Week 7 [126 Theaters] Weekend $120,200, Average $954, Cume $8,300,155

Transit (Music Box Films) Week 7 [45 Theaters] Weekend $39,745, Average $883, Cume $683,627

The Wedding Guest (IFC Films) Week 7 [7 Theaters] Weekend $5,086, Average $727, Cume $385,985

Birds Of Passage (The Orchard) Week 9 [8 Theaters] Weekend $2,081, Average $260, Cume $501,036

Never Look Away (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 12 [16 Theater] Weekend $13,500, Average $844, Cume $1,205,902