Henry Winkler, Dan Butler and Julie Halston will join the previously announced Alec Baldwin and Anne Heche in a one-night-only Roundabout Theatre Company benefit reading of Twentieth Century, Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the classic 1932 Ben Hecht-Charles MacArthur comedy. The reading, which reunites most of the surviving team from Roundabout’s acclaimed 2004 staging of the play, is set for April 29 at the Roundabout’s Studio 54 theater.

Baldwin, Heche 2004 Joan Marcus

Rounding out the production will be Stephen DeRosa and Paul Alexander Nolan. The casting was announced today by by Todd Haimes, Roundabout Artistic Director/CEO. All proceeds benefit the not-for-profit Roundabout and its programs.

Directed by Walter Bobbie, the Twentieth Century stage reading reunites the director with Baldwin, Heche, Butler, Halston and DeRosa from the 2004 Roundabout production of the play. As previously announced, Baldwin will reprise his role of “Oscar Jaffe,” as will Heche with “Lily Garland.”

Of the newly announced cast, Butler will play “Owen O’Malley,” DeRosa is “First Beard,” Halston is “Ida Webb,” Nolan will be “Dr. Grover Lockwood,” and Winkler – currently enjoying an Emmy-winning TV comeback on HBO’s Barry – is “Matthew Clark.” The late Tom Aldredge played the role in the 2004 production.

Julie Halston Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Additional cast members and creative team will be announced soon.

As described by Roundabout: Bankrupt, with his career on a downslide, egomaniacal Broadway director Oscar Jaffee (Baldwin) boards the Twentieth Century Limited and encounters his former discovery and ex-chorus girl Lily Garland (Heche), now a temperamental Hollywood star. He’ll do anything to get her back under contract and back in his bed, but his former protégé will have nothing to do with him. All of the action takes place on board the legendary Twentieth Century train from Chicago to New York City where Oscar has 20 hours to persuade Lily to return to Broadway in his upcoming show. If he fails, it’s the end of the line.