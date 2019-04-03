EXCLUSIVE: Hello Sunshine has hired alternative TV veteran Cynthia Stockhammer as SVP Unscripted Programming. In the new role, she will expand the company’s slate of content spanning documentaries, games and beyond that aligns with Hello Sunshine’s mission to change the narrative for women by highlighting female authorship and storytelling.

Stockhammer, most recently SVP Development at Critical Content, will report to Charlotte Koh, Hello Sunshine’s Head of Digital Media and Unscripted. The move comes as the company’s first unscripted show, Shine On with Reese, launched in July on DirecTV, followed by the digital series Master the Mess.

“Cynthia’s creative acumen, collaborative leadership style, and her proven track record of success make her an incredibly valuable new addition to Hello Sunshine,” Koh said. “We’re very fortunate to have her expertise and her professional network be a catalyst for our continued growth in producing unscripted television.”

At Critical Content, Stockhammer oversaw development and sales of non-scripted programming to broadcast, cable and digital networks, with deals including The Case Of: Jon Benet Ramsey to CBS, JFK Jr. and Carolyn: A Camelot Wedding to TLC and Hanging With the Hendersons to Animal Planet. Previously, she spent six years at ABC/Disney and before that at Endemol USA.

“Hello Sunshine is an incredible company that is actively fighting for diversity in storytelling,” Stockahmmer said. “To me, Hello Sunshine has become synonymous with empowerment and optimism, and I am thrilled by the opportunity to work with such an inspiring team to develop stories about ambition and transformation, and people who are the heroes of their own stories.”