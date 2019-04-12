‘Hellboy’ Strikes $1.38M On Thursday As ‘Shazam!’ Looks To Fly To No. 1 Again With $20M+

Here’s how the rest of April looks before Avengers: Endgame blows up all box office records on April 26: There’s an avalanche of counter-programming going on over the next two weeks, and this week that includes Millennium Entertainment/Lionsgate’s R-rated reboot of Hellboy, Aviron/Voltage’s feature take on Anna Todd’s new adult novel After, Universal’s kid comedy Little and United Artists release of Laika’s Missing Link.

Related Story New Hollywood Podcast: 'Little' EP And Star Marsai Martin Is Making Big Moves

This is different from the event film-a-weekend release pattern that occurred throughout most of March and into last weekend with Captain Marvel, Us, Dumbo and Shazam!. Plus there’s not a four quad blockbuster opening over the next Holy Weekend, a period in recent years which has been RSVP’ed by blockbuster launches such as Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Furious 7. Instead, we have another R-rated horror pic, The Curse of La Llorna.

Again, all of this is due to Avengers: Endgame being on the calendar, and distributors rushing product out to nab whatever bucks remain from the Spring Break crowd. Not to mention, it’s in the best interest of those distribs with wide entries this weekend to play into Good Friday, which has increasingly proven to be a lucrative box office day and this year there’s 74% K-12 schools off and close to a third of colleges.

The latter New Line/DC superhero is expected to step on the throat of Millennium Entertainment/Lionsgate’s Hellboy reboot for the weekend win, $20M-$22M to $15M-$17M.

Yesterday, Shazam! made $2.3M at 4,217 theaters, -9% from Wednesday, ending his first week at $66.4M, $69.7M with previews. Meanwhile, Hellboy made $1.38M last night from Thursday previews. In second place among those films already in release was Paramount’s Pet Sematary with an estimated $1.2M, -11%, for a first week total of $31.1M.

While estimates started high earlier in the week for Hellboy at around $20M, those critics who’ve seen the reboot have crucified the movie with an 11% Rotten score. We heard that the film wasn’t screened widely for press which is unfortunately a telling sign right there. The first 2004 movie and its 2008 sequel based on the Dark Horse Comics character is one of many gems for Guillermo del Toro fans, and this one arrives to theaters challenged by the fact that he’s not attached. Millennium financed Hellboy and Lionsgate took U.S. and UK rights. Hellboy 15 years ago opened to $23.4, finaled at $56.3M domestic off a B- CinemaScore, and ended its global run at $99.3M off a $66m production cost. Hellboy II: The Golden Army released by Universal actually did better at the box office with $34.5M July 11 stateside opening, $76M domestic off a B CinemaScore and final WW of $160.3M, but it also cost more at $85M.

Despite Shazam! being a body-switch movie, Universal has a Big of their own in Little which minted $735K in previews last night from showtimes that started at 7PM from 2,220 sites. Pic is expected to open in the mid-teens. Little was conceived by Black-ish star Marsai Martin who also stars and executive produces here. Back in February Universal pacted with the 14-year old star’s Genius Productions company in a first-look deal. Kenya Barris, Will Packer and James Lopez are the producers of Little. Drumline‘s Tina Gordon directed off a script she co-wrote with Girls Trip scribe Tracy Oliver. Reviewers were tough on Little at 52% Rotten, but being a family pic, the movie is expected to buck critical naysay.

UA’s Missing Link, another stop-motion pic from the Oscar-nominated toon house of Laika, follows Mr. Link, an ape (voiced by Zack Galifianakis) who after living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman) to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. The pic is expected to open between $10M-11M at 3,413 theaters. Last night Missing Link made $230K, which is just under the $375K that Sony’s Smurfs: Lost Village did in April 2017; that pic opened to $13.2M after a $4.1M Friday.

We’re hearing that After made $550K in previews last night, which isn’t too shabby for an indie teen movie, especially on a night when only 2% K-12 schools are off. Compare this to a big studio spend teen movie like WArner Bros.’ If I Stay which made $1.1M. Is it front-loaded? We’ll see. After will play in 2,100 theaters and is set to make in the low single digits, akin to such indie teen pics like Midnight Sun ($4M) and Before I Fall ($4.6M) which did not hold previews.