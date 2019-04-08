Indie media company Oakhurst Entertainment has acquired the horror thriller Boyfriend, written by a Seth Sherwood, who co-scripted Hell Fest for CBS Films. Sherwood will also direct the film under the newly formed BloodList banner. Oakhurst is financing the project, which aims to begin shooting this summer, and will produce alongside Brillstein Entertainment.

The pic follows a bullied teen girl who creates an imaginary perfect boyfriend to impress others… but her dream turns to a nightmare when he becomes real.

“This is a story I’ve been dying to tell for ages. Our teenage years make up such a tiny fraction of our life, and yet somehow, tend to define and shape the decades that follow,” said Sherwood. “Being a teenager is a horror story in and of itself— so taking all those teen insecurities and neuroses and manifesting them in the form of a literal monster is something I find both endlessly fun and terrifying.”

Kailey Marsh, the creator of the annual BloodList, a yearly compilation of most liked dark genre screenplays, is attached to produce.

Sherwood, who currently serves as a co-executive producer on the Hulu series, Light As A Feather, is repped by UTA and Brillstein.