‘xXx 4’ & ‘Brightburn’ Outfit The H Collective Taps Christine Crokos To Direct Horror-Thriller ‘The Beast’

EXCLUSIVE: The H Collective, the LA production outfit which is teaming up with Vin Diesel to produce the next installment in the xXx franchise, has set rising filmmaker Christine Crokos (Pimp) to direct their upcoming elevated horror-thriller The Beast.

The company landed Aaron W Sala’s 2018 Blacklist (2018) script in a six-figure deal last year. The story follows a woman who flees an abusive husband only to find herself the sole survivor of a plane crash. Stranded in the South Pacific on a deserted island, she must also grapple with horrors that tap into her worst nightmares while fighting off a creature of unknown origins. The H Collective, which has Sony sci-fi-horror Brightburn coming out in May, will produce and finance The Beast and is eyeing a fall 2019 shoot.

Crokos previously wrote, directed and produced Pimp starring Keke Palmer and executive produced by Lee Daniels. She made her directorial debut with Bang-Bang Wedding! after graduating from USC Film School.

As we revealed on Tuesday, the filmmaker will also write, direct and produce (with Argent Pictures) a bio-pic of U.S. women’s soccer star Hope Solo, which will circle around the 2015 Women’s World Cup win against Japan. That project will come after The Beast.

“The H Collective continues to seek-out genre bending movies that offer up the unexpected such as Brightburn, which Sony is releasing on May 24th. I haven’t been this excited about a creature movie since working on Cloverfield”, said The H Collective’s President of Production Sherryl Clark.

She continued, “I am beyond thrilled that our company is committing to the 4% challenge to hire more female directors. I fell in love with Christine after seeing her fierce direction of KeKe Palmer in Pimp. She has the perfect combination of skills to tackle this, raw, crowd-pleasing and emotional film.”

Crokos added, “The Beast is a very unique flip of how we see the world of domestic violence. It’s a fresh and bold lensing on female empowerment. It’s a ferocious fight for survival, where one must be brave enough to dive into a terrifying isolated world and come out the other side transformed.”

President of Production Clark and Kenneth Huang are producing for The H Collective with CEO Nic Crawley and Kent Huang serving as executive producers.

Elizabeth Banks stars in The H Collective and James Gunn’s upcoming feature Brightburn, which Sony will release on May 24.

Crokos is represented by Verve and Levin / Brown Management.