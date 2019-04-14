HBO Unveils Season 2 Teaser And Premiere Date For ‘Big Little Lies’ 

HBO just released a teaser trailer and announced the premiere date for the second season of Big Little Lies.

The video shows new cast member Meryl Streep appearing devastated as she says “my son is dead. I want to know what happened that night.” The clip then cuts to a shot of a police station.

Streep is joined by returning A-list castmembers Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern.

The premium cable network unveiled the teaser ahead of the season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones.

As Deadline reported in February, there are currently no plans in place for a third season of Big Little Lies.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s novel and created by David E. Kelley, the first season of Big Little Lies won eight Emmys in 2017, including Outstanding Limited Series and acting wins for Kidman, Dern and Alexander Skarsgård. It picked up the same four awards at the Golden Globes.

Per HBO, the second season of the drama will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and the vicious ferocity of sound paring.

Big Little Lies is set to return to HBO on June 9.