HBO Drops Teaser for ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 2

HBO has unveiled more footage from the final season of Game of Thrones.

Just after the season premiere aired Sunday night, the premium cable net aired a teaser for the second episode, offering a glimpse of the shocking events to come.

Related Story 'Game Of Thrones' Final Season Opener Exceeds Hype For HBO With High-Flying Fun, Staredowns & Cersei's Power Play

[Video Above]

The season premiere burned up Twitter, with fans saying they were left “speechless” by the episode.

“HE FINALLY KNOWS. The true king of the seven kingdoms… i am speechless,” one person tweeted.

HE FINALLY KNOWS

the true king of the seven kingdoms

i am speechless #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/KHjLDs2tCp — osha (@oshawildling) April 15, 2019

Another viewer said the premiere was “well done,” especially those reunions.

The reunion 8 seasons in the making was EVERYTHING that I could have hoped for — they literally mirrored S1's farewell and my sibling heart grew 2 sizes!!! Then a 3rd size when Arya stood up for Sansa. Well done #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/R5dBrzCEmr — Marian N. (@bushlaboo) April 15, 2019

Someone else used a split screen photo to express their shock.

“Me watching all the reunions in the beginning vs me watching that reunion in the end,” the person tweeted.

me watching all the reunions in the beginning vs me watching that reunion in the end #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9CQMhx5tq2 — arya stark stan account (@clubjenguin) April 15, 2019

Just in case you missed any of the action Sunday night, here’s a full recap of everything that unfolded.

Games of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO.