HBO Drops Teaser for ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 2
HBO has unveiled more footage from the final season of Game of Thrones.
Just after the season premiere aired Sunday night, the premium cable net aired a teaser for the second episode, offering a glimpse of the shocking events to come.
Related Story
'Game Of Thrones' Final Season Opener Exceeds Hype For HBO With High-Flying Fun, Staredowns & Cersei's Power Play
[Video Above]
The season premiere burned up Twitter, with fans saying they were left “speechless” by the episode.
“HE FINALLY KNOWS. The true king of the seven kingdoms… i am speechless,” one person tweeted.
Another viewer said the premiere was “well done,” especially those reunions.
Someone else used a split screen photo to express their shock.
“Me watching all the reunions in the beginning vs me watching that reunion in the end,” the person tweeted.
Just in case you missed any of the action Sunday night, here’s a full recap of everything that unfolded.
Games of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.
Newswire
Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.Powered by WordPress.com VIP