HBO Spanks Donald Trump After His Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ Ripoff

“Though we can understand the enthusiasm for Game of Thrones now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes,” HBO said in a statement.

This came after President Donald Trump inserted himself into a Game of Thrones image to celebrate his Attorney General Bill Barr’s presser spinning Robert Mueller’s report before its release.

Trump included the message: “No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats — Game Over.”

The tweet was noted, with delight, by reporters covering Thursday’s release of Mueller’s long-awaited report.

It’s not the first time Trump has co-opted HBO’s GoT copyright in a tweet. Last year he used a similar image to threaten Iran with bringing back sanctions that the Obama administration had lifted under that country’s nuclear deal of 2015. That time, Trump included language saying “Sanctions are coming” knocking-off the series “Winter is coming” tag:

Today’s Trump victory-lap tweet: