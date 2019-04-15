HBO Confirms 2020 Returns For ‘Westworld’, ‘Insecure’ & ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

HBO has confirmed drama series Westworld will return for its third season in 2020, along with the fourth season of Insecure and season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The premium cabler’s new comedic thriller comedy Run also is slated to premiere in 2020.

Bob Greenblatt, the recently appointed Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, and HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys confirmed the returns as part of an interview with Deadline.

Still to be determined are Jordan Peele & J.J. Abrams’ Lovecraft Country, Joss Whedon’s The Nevers and Abrams‘ Contraband (fka Demimonde). Also TBD is HBO’s Perry Mason limited series starring former The Americans star Matthew Rhys.

Abrams’ newly titled Contraband (fka Demimonde) is an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama. Abrams is executive producing with Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson.

Whedon’s The Nevers is an epic science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world. Whedon writers, directs, executive produces and showruns.

Lovecraft Country hails from Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros Television. Based on the 2016 novel from Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country focuses on 25-year-old Atticus Black. After his father goes missing, Black joins up with his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find him.