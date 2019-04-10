Hawkeye Series Starring Jeremy Renner In Works At Disney+

Disney+, Disney’s upcoming streaming service, is developing a series based on the Marvel Hawkeye character, with Jeremy Renner attached to star, Deadline has confirmed.

The project is described as an adventure series in which archery master Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, will pass the torch to Kate Bishop, a member of the group known as the Young Avengers, and first female to take the Hawkeye name after Clint Barton.

Renner has played the Marvel comics character since 2011 with an uncredited cameo in Thor. He went on to play the role in Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War, and will next be seen in Avengers: Endgame, which opens April 26.

The series would join Disney+’s growing slate of series focused on Marvel characters and is part of an initiative by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to use limited-run television shows (typically six- to eight-episode story arcs) to feature stories of fan-favorite Marvel characters that don’t have their own film franchises.

Disney+ previously announced a greenlight for miniseries featuring Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Marvel characters.

Disney subscription streaming service Disney+ is expected to launch in late 2019.

Variety was first to report on the Hawkeye project.