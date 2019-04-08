EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), Kristine Froseth (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) and Makenzie Leigh (Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk) have joined Julia Garner in writer-director Kitty Green’s untitled movie based on a day in the life of one of Harvey Weinstein’s assistants.

James Schamus (Brokeback Mountain), Scott Macaulay (Casting JonBenet) and Jen Dana (Brigsby Bear) are producing the Symbolic Exchange feature whose plot details are being kept under wraps. The movie is currently in production in New York.

Garner (Ozark) will star in the lead role; Macfadyen will play a human resources exec; Froseth will play an applicant to an intern program, with few skills for the job, who is put up in a nice hotel; and Leigh will play an actress auditioning for a film. It is unclear at this stage whether the character of Weinstein will appear in the film. His shadow will certainly loom large.

Also among cast are Noah Robbins (Miss Sloane) as another of Weinstein’s assistants, Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession) and Purva Bedi (Sully).

Writer-director Green (Casting JonBenet) is said to have spent more than a year researching public records and documents, and conducting scores of interviews, for the project. Macaulay previously described the film as “crafted to allow our audience to wholly identify with its heroine and the all-too common inequities she faces.”

Weinstein’s former assistants have spoken out about various types of improper conduct by the film mogul. We spoke to one of them, Zelda Perkins, last year. Multiple women, including assistants, have alleged sexual harassment by him. Weinstein has denied the claims.

Succession, Howards End and Ripper Street star Macfadyen is repped by UTA and Hamilton Hodell. Froseth, currently in production on Looking For Alaska for Hulu and upcoming in Netflix’s The Society, is repped by Anonymous Content, CAA and Hansen Jacobsen. The Slap star Leigh, who recently directed and starred in feature The Vanishing Princess, is represented by ICM Partners and Brookside Artist Management.