Harry Lloyd To Star In ‘Brave New World’ UCP Series Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Lloyd (Game Of Thrones) has been cast as a lead opposite Alden Ehrenreich in Brave New World, an adaptation of the Aldous Huxley novel which received a straight-to-series order at USA Network, from UCP and Amblin Television.

Written by David Wiener, Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor based on Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard (Lloyd) and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London.

The arrival of John, a subversive outsider, in the New World, threatens to disrupt the stability of New London’s utopian society.

Lloyd’s Bernard Marx is an Alpha Plus who works as a counselor for The Bureau of Stability, administering Soma to the citizens of New London.

Wiener and Morrison executive produce along with Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Wiener will also serve as showrunner. Owen Harris will direct the first episode and executive produce the series. Taylor will executive produce on the first episode.

UK-born Lloyd recently starred opposite JK Simmons in the critically-acclaimed Starz drama series Counterpart. He next will appear as the legendary Professor X in the third season of FX’s hit series Legion. Known for his role as Viserys Targaryen in HBO’s Game Of Thrones, Lloyd’s other television credits include the Emmy-winning series Manhattan, and the Wolf Hall miniseries with Mark Rylance, Damian Lewis and Claire Foy. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Curtis Brown Group and Brookside Artist Management.