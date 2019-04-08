Hannah Gadsby, creator and star of Netflix’s comedy special Nanette, will stage a four-week Off Broadway solo engagement this summer, producers WestBeth Entertainment have announced.

Gadsby’s solo show, titled Douglas, will run July 23-August 17 at the Daryl Roth Theater. The show marks Gadsby’s return to New York following the sold-out 2018 run of Nanette.

Douglas had its world premiere in Melbourne on March 27 and will begin a US tour on April 29 in San Francisco. The tour will end with the New York engagement.

In announcing the engagement, producers noted, “…while Nanette was a random barista, Douglas is a very specific dog, and the only thing they have in common is they’ve inspired Hannah to put pen to paper and turn out a show you couldn’t possibly expect.”

Born in Tasmania, Gadsby was a decade into her stand-up career when Nanette played to sold out houses across Australia, London, Edinburgh, New York and Los Angeles before bowing on Netflix last June. Part comedy special and part intimate storytelling, the show featured stories about what it was like growing up on the small island of Tasmania, and how she’s dealt with destructive cultural norms that enable sexism, homophobia and abuse. Nanette just won the Just For Laughs’ Special of the Year award, along with other honors.