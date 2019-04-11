‘Hanna’ Renewed For Season 2 By Amazon

On the heels of its series premiere, Amazon has renewed critically praised drama Hanna for a second season.

Based on Joe Wright’s acclaimed 2011 film and written by David Farr (The Night Manager), Hanna’s eight-episode first season debuted globally March 29. The series is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios.

“We knew we had something unique with Hanna, and with the added momentum from its special post-Super Bowl preview, Amazon Prime Video customers worldwide agreed,” said Albert Cheng, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “Since it debuted only ten days ago, Hanna has had a tremendous response, and we’re thrilled with not only how it has performed for us on the service, but with the action-packed world David Farr has created for the series and the stellar cast, led by Esmé Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, and Joel Kinnaman. We’re excited to give fans a chance to see Hanna continue her journey on Amazon.”

In Season One, 15-year-old Hanna (Creed-Miles), who was raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe, has spent her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Kinnaman). Her survivalist skills are finally tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Enos) and her team of agents. Hanna has no choice but to embark on a perilous journey alone across Europe as she seeks to reunite with her father and evade – and ultimately take down – the dangerous agents who target them. Hanna’s isolated upbringing leads her to face particularly daunting physical and emotional challenges along the way, as she navigates an ever-deepening conspiracy – one that could be the undoing of both her and her father.

Season Two will be written by Farr, who also serves as Executive Producer. Tom Coan will serve as Executive Producer for NBCUniversal International Studios. Executive Producers for Working Title Television are Andrew Woodhead, Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements will also serve as Executive Producers alongside Scott Nemes. Laura Hastings-Smith is Series Producer (The Little Drummer Girl, Hunger).

“I am very much looking forward to taking Hanna on the next stage of her journey,” said Farr. “It’s been a wonderful experience so far, and I feel hugely supported by NBCU, Working Title and Amazon. The next season will take us into a whole new imaginative world. I can’t wait to explore fresh terrain for this lonely young woman who wants only to belong, but who has to fight every day just to survive.”

Jeff Wachtel, President, NBCUniversal International Studios added, “It’s a wonderful example of what we look to do as a Studio – a brilliant idea brought to life by a world class creative team.”