‘Halo’: Pablo Schreiber To Star In Showtime Series Based On Xbox Franchise

Pablo Schreiber has been tapped as the lead in Halo, Showtime’s anticipated series based on the Xbox video game franchise.

Related Story 'Halo': Otto Bathurst To Direct & EP Showtime Series Based On Video Game

Schreiber will play Master Chief, Earth’s most advanced warrior in the 26th century and the only hope of salvation for a civilization pushed to the brink of destruction by the Covenant, an unstoppable alliance of alien worlds committed to the destruction of humanity.

In addition, newcomer Yerin Ha will play a new character within the Halo world: Quan Ah, a shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies who meets Master Chief at a fateful time for them both.

Halo, an adaptation of the Xbox video game, will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

Otto Bathurst will helm multiple episodes and will executive produce the live-action series, which has Kyle Killen (Awake) serving as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, Halo, which has an initial nine-episode order, will begin production later this year.