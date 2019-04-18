Gunpowder & Sky Acquires SXSW Comedy Thriller ‘Villains’ Starring Bill Skarsgard And Kyra Sedgwick

The comedy-thriller Villains was a hit at SXSW earlier this year and Gunpowder & Sky took note. The global content studio announced today that it has acquired the U.S. rights to Villains from the BRON Studios genre arm The Realm. Gunpowder & Sky will partner with MoviePass Films to release the film on a yet-to-be-determined date later this summer.

Written and directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, the film stars Bill Skarsgård (Deadpool 2, It) and Maika Monroe (It Follows, The Fifth Wave) as a pair of amateur criminals who break into a suburban home where they stumble upon two sadistic homeowners played by Jeffrey Donovan (Sicario) and Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer). The couple has a dark secret that they will do anything to keep from getting out.

“Our brilliant cast and crew worked tirelessly to make this movie something special, and there’s no better affirmation of that goal than finding a home at Gunpowder & Sky,” said Berk and Olsen said. “They have a track record of putting out bold and audacious movies, and we’re incredibly proud that Villains will land among that company.”

Villains was produced by Trevor White, Tim White and Allan Mandelbaum of Star Thrower Entertainment, and Garrick Dion of The Realm, the genre division of BRON Studios. The film marks the second collaboration between Gunpowder & Sky and The Realm, following last year’s release of the sci-fi adventure Prospect. Executive producers are BRON’s Aaron L. Gilbert, Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth, plus Kevin Turen, Chadd Harbold, and Per Melita.

Gunpowder & Sky recently released Her Smell starring Elisabeth Moss, in theaters. The studio also recently released 20th Century Fox and VICE Films’ Lord of Chaos. MoviePass Films recently received a production credit on the Olivia Wilde thriller A Vigilante. They are currently shooting Axis Sally with Al Pacino.

The deal was negotiated by Janet Brown and Jake Hanly of Gunpowder & Sky with BRON’s Anjay Nagpal and Endeavor Content. MoviePass Films Acquisitions President Zac Bright negotiated on behalf of MoviePass Films.

Berk and Olsen are repped by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment.