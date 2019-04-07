Zoe Saldana is applauding Walt Disney Co. executives for reversing their previous banishment of writer/director James Gunn from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Saldana, who plays green alien Gamora in the series, previously joined her cast mates in support of Gunn, who was temporarily removed from the project when old and offensive online posts surfaced. The resulting uproar saw Disney elect to sever its business relationship with him.

But Disney, allegedly at the prodding of Marvel executives, later re-thought Gunn’s quick banishment and reversed it.

“I was very proud of Disney and all of the executives there,” Saldana said of the decision to reinstate Gunn in an interview with the New York Daily News. “They’re sending a very strong message that, yes, accountability is important. It is a must. We’re not going to surrender that moving forward. But when the opportunity presents itself where it’s just the first step, redemption must be the second step.”

Saldana is making the media rounds in support of the animated film Missing Link. She plays adventurer Adelina Fortnight, who held the Hugh Jackman-voiced Sir Lionel Frost in his efforts to reunite Mr. Link (Zach Galifianakis) with his family.

She also has another film coming out. Perhaps you’ve heard of Avengers: Endgame. But it’s unclear whether her Gamora character is one of the survivors of the Thanos cleansing, and she admitted that the partial scripts and multiple shoots have even left her puzzled as to the character’s final disposition.