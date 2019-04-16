EXCLUSIVE: Grown Ups and Happy Gilmore helmer Dennis Dugan has lined up his first indie feature comedy with Love & Other Disasters. Dugan is attached to direct the ensemble pic which he co-wrote with Larry Miller and Eileen Conn. The fully-financed film is produced by Rob Paris via his Paris Film Inc banner and Fortitude’s Nadine de Barros. Fortitude will launch sales on the project in Cannes next month.

Related Story New Line Acquires Rights To Fantasy Adventure Novel 'Homerooms And Hall Passes'

Love & Other Disasters is a female-driven, multi-story romantic comedy about the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for a loving couple — while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and far from perfect.

Eyde Belasco, C.S.A. (Transparent, 500 Days Of Summer) is casting the ensemble which begins filming in the fall. Gül Karakiz Bildik of Netflix’s The Last Laugh is executive producing.

Dugan, who is best known for a series of Adam Sandler vehicles which also include Just Go With It, Big Daddy and You Don’t Mess With The Zohan, says, “I’m excited to get to work on this funny, romantic movie with Nadine, who has been a fierce advocate for it since the beginning.”

De Barros adds, “It is an honor to bring to Cannes the first indie comedy by such a talented and highly commercial director like Dennis.”

Dugan is repped by The Gersh Agency and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.