‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Set Next TGIT Crossover Event

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and its firefighter spinoff Station 19 are prepping their next crossover event set for Thursday, May 2.

It kicks off at 8 PM with Grey’s Anatomy episode “What I Did for Love,” where Maggie (Kelly McCreary) treats one of Station 19’s own, and Jo (Camilla Luddington) learns a hard lesson. Meanwhile, when working with a family seeking asylum, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) makes a call that could jeopardize her career.

Grey’s will be followed at 9 PM by the “Always Ready” episode of Station 19. Following a deadly blaze inside a coffee beanery, the members of Station 19 find themselves on high alert as a beloved member of their team lands at Grey Sloan, leaving the future uncertain in the face of a life-threatening situation.

Both series continue to draw strong ratings. Grey’s Anatomy is Thursday’s No. 1 TV show this season among key Women (W18-34/W18-49) and ranks as the No. 1 program in Thursday’s 8 PM hour with Adults 18-49. Since returning from its winter hiatus last month, Station 19 is the No. 1 program in Thursday’s 9 PM hour among Adults 18-49. On the last TGIT Crossover Event, which aired Oct. 11, 2018, Station 19 spiked to new series highs and delivered its best-ever lead-in retention out of Grey’s Anatomy (87%).

“What I Did for Love” was written by Mark Driscoll and directed by Jesse Williams. “Always Ready” was penned by Tia Napolitano and directed by Nicole Rubio.