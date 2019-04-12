‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Original, ‘Big Bang’ Repeat Own Thursday; ‘Fam’ Grows In Season Finale

CBS’s Fam season finale (0.8, 4.941M) improved, week to week, in viewers and demos, on a night the network otherwise programmed with repeats. In the demo, it up-ticked prior two 0.7’s, and in line with its 0.8 average over the prior six weeks. That performance is more impressive given that this week’s lead-in, a 9 PM The Big Bang Theory repeat (0.9, 6.131M), was 2/10ths shy of previous Mom original.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.5, 6.741M) finished as Thursday’s No. 1 TV program in the key 18-49 age bracket, as all three ABC dramas stayed steady week to week.

It was the most-watched original of the night with 6.74 million viewers – but got beat in that metric by CBS’s 8 PM The Big Bang Theory (1.0, 6.995M) repeat and an encore Young Sheldon (1.0, 6.761M) at 8:30 PM.

ABC’s 9 PM Station 19 (0.9, 5.388M) and For the People (0.5, 3.121M) held even week to week.

NBC’s Superstore ( 0.9, 3.391M) equaled its best demo showing since March 22 of 2018. A.P. Bio (0.5, 2.097M) stayed steady for a sixth week.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6, 1.923M) inched up relative to its last original episode three weeks back. Law & Order: SVU (0.7, 3.904M) took 10 PM in both metrics.

Fox’s The Orville (0.6, 2.565M), airing its first original since March 21, maintained demo rating of its two most recent telecasts, matching its series low. This off a Gotham repeat lead-in (0-.4, 1.229M) that was down 2/10th higher in the demo.

Week 2 of the CW’s In the Dark (0.2, 776K) more or less held the line, but slipped somewhat relative to its lead-in, Supernatural (0.4, 1.498M).

For the night, ABC (1.0, 5.083M) topped in the demo, but got edged out by CBS (0.8, 5.430M) in total viewers. NBC (0.6, 2.812M) came in third in both metrics, followed by Fox (0.5, 1.897M) and CW (0.3, 1.137M).