‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Alex Landi To Recur In Season 2 Of Netflix’s ‘Insatiable’

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Alex Landi is set for a recurring role opposite Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts and Alyssa Milano in Netflix’s Insatiable, from writer Lauren Gussis (Dexter, Once Upon A Time), Ryan Seacrest Productions and Storied Media Group.

Described as a dark, twisted revenge comedy, Insatiable centers on Patty (Ryan), who, for years, has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself. Bob Armstrong (Roberts), a disgraced attorney whose true passion is coaching beauty pageant contestant, is the only one who sees Patty’s potential, and takes her under his wing — first as a legal client, and then as a pageant contestant whom he coaches toward becoming the top pageant queen in the country. But Bob and his wife Coralee (Milano) have no idea how deep Patty’s rage goes, or how far she will go to exact revenge on anyone who has ever wronged her. Bullies beware: payback’s a bitch, revenge is sweet, and if you cross Patty, you’ll be her next treat.

Details of Landi’s character are being kept under wraps.

Gussis executive produces with Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay, Todd Hoffman, Dennis Kim and Andy Fleming.

Landi is known for his role as Dr. Nico Kim on Grey’s Anatomy. He is repped by Buchwald and Asian Cinema Entertainment.