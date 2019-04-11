Gretchen Carlson Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Gretchen Carlson has inked with ICM Partners for representation across multiple platforms; including television broadcasting, unscripted, marketing, branding and publishing.

Related Story Viewers Vote No On Kirsten Gillibrand With CNN Town Hall Ratings

The former seven-year co-host of Fox News Channel’s morning show Fox and Friends filed a sexual harassment lawsuit in July 2016 against then network boss Roger Ailes alleging she was fired for refusing his sexual advances. Following Carlson’s allegations, six more women came forward in a New York magazine piece alleging that they too were harassed by Ailes. Two weeks later, Ailes reigned, and by September 21st of that year, 21st Century Fox had settled with Carlson for reportedly $20M and issued a public apology. Carlson paved the way for #metoo, ahead of the New York Times expose on movie boss Harvey Weinstein in October 2017, and her story became an influence for the upcoming Jay Roach-directed, Charles Randolph BRON Studios/Lionsgate movie about the women who battled against Ailes. In the movie, Carlson will be played by Nicole Kidman.

In the wake of the Ailes incident, Carlson wrote the New York Times bestseller Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Power Back. In 2015 her autobiography Getting Real was published.

In April last year, Carlson inked a first look development deal with A&E to host three documentary series across their cable networks. Gretchen Carlson: Breaking The Silence, which she hoists and produces, premiered in January on Lifetime, and covers the national reckoning over the scourge of sexual harassment in the workplace. The doc series will be screened this month at the Women+Film Festival in partnership with SeriesFest in Denver, CO.

Carlson started her television career as a political reporter in Richmond, Virginia, and then served as an anchor and reporter in Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Dallas. In 2000 Carlson moved to national news as co-host and correspondent on CBS’ The Saturday Early Show, where she covered some of the world’s biggest stories, including the 9-11 terrorist attack from the World Trade Center, the Bush-Gore election, and Oklahoma City Bomber Tim McVeigh’s execution. She also reported and produced a 30-part series on domestic violence that won several national awards. Carlson also hosted The Real Story on FNC. She has been named one of TIME Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” as well as Variety’s ‘Power of Women: New York’ list.

Carlson will continue to be managed by Ashley Bekton and Untitled Entertainment.