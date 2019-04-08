Greta Van Susteren will host a new weekly political show, Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren, produced by Gray Television for whom she is chief national and political analyst.

The new weekend political show, launching in September and telecast from Washington D.C., will focus on how policy actions, political decisions, and national events impact local communities across the country; it will tap Gray Television journalists from newsrooms across the country.

Initially, Gray will clear Full Court Press across its own footprint of 93 markets plus television stations in Chicago and Milwaukee, covering nearly 28 percent of US television households. Gray will negotiate to secure additional station clearances prior to the show’s launch.

In August, Gray will launch Full Court Press-Overtime across multiple digital platforms. The website and OTT app will feature extended interviews, live streaming and user interaction, as well as links to additional related news content.

“We believe viewers will embrace Ms. Van Susteren’s firm but tough approach with elected and other leaders,” Gray chairman/CEO Hilton Howell Jr. said of the CNN, Fox News Channel, and MSNBC veteran, whose primetime FNC show, On the Record was No. 1 in its time slot for just over 14 years.

Susteren abruptly left Fox News in fall of 2016, on the same day Fox News settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against its ex-CEO Roger Ailes from former Fox & Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson.

She joined MSNBC in January of 2017, two days after NBC nabbed Fox News’s Megyn Kelly to host third hour of Today and a Sunday newsmag show. But, just six months later, Van Susteren tweeted “I am out at MSNBC.”

Before joining Fox News, she had hosted CNN’s prime-time news and analysis program, The Point with Greta Van Susteren, and co-hosted the network’s daily legal analysis show, Burden of Proof.