‘Green Book’ Helmer Peter Farrelly To Adapt ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ For Skydance

Peter Farrelly, a newly minted Oscar winner for Green Book, has signed on to write and direct The Greatest Beer Run Ever (working title), based on Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue’s book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War.

Set up at Skydance, the dramedy is based on the true story of Donohue, who in 1967 left New York to track down and share a few beers with his childhood buddies in the Army…..while they were fighting in Vietnam.

Farrelly will co-write the script with his Green Book co-scribe Brian Currie and Pete Jones, while David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Andrew Muscato produce the project. Granger and Goldberg will oversee production on behalf of the studio.