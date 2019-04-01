Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book has cruised past another milestone, topping $300M worldwide through Sunday. The split on the Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures film from director Peter Farrelly is $84.48M domestic and $219.6M at the international box office, for a running global tally of $304M.

In North America, where Universal handles the film, it continues to experience the highest post-Academy Awards bump since 2011 Best Picture winner The King’s Speech. Also domestically, the Viggo Mortensen/Mahershala Ali-starrer still figures on the Top 20 theatrical chart in its 20th week of release and despite now being available on home entertainment.

Overseas, Green Book has been released in 62 Amblin and Lionsgate markets. This past weekend it added $4.5M among them. China, where the movie has the muscle of Alibaba behind it, leads all play at $70.7M, by far the best Middle Kingdom score for an original release Best Picture Oscar winner after earlier topping Titanic. The film also still figures in the Top 10 in the market where it was granted an extension to April 30.

Elsewhere, the Top 5 markets are rounded out by Japan with $14.6M via Gaga/Lionsgate, France with $14M via Metropolitan/Lionsgate, Germany with $13.5M via eOne/Amblin and the UK at $12.9M also via eOne/Amblin.