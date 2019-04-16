Gracie Awards: Sandra Oh, Patricia Arquette, And Leah Remini Among Winners
The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) the winners of the 44th annual Gracie Awards. Honorees for 2019 include Sandra Oh, Patricia Arquette, Leah Remini, Connie Britton, Rachel Maddow, Elizabeth Perkins, Rachel Maddow, Tisha Thompson, Rachel Bloom, Maura Tierney and Robin Roberts. The ceremony will take place May 21 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. Local and student award winners will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 26 at Cipriani in New York City.
“Our leadership is proud to honor the best of the best who embody the spirit and intention of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s Gracie Awards,” said Becky Brooks, Executive Director, AWMF.
The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, cable and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets. This year, the Gracies honored numerous TV shows that have led the charge when it comes to women in entertainment including Escape at Dannemora, Sharp Objects, Dirty John, Schitt’s Creek, Killing Eve, Mom, The Walking Dead, Shameless, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Good Fight and Good Girls.
In the fourth consecutive year as Executive Producer, Vicangelo Bulluck will spotlight these prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers, and lead by example in creating opportunity for future generations.
Read the complete list of winners below.
TV NATIONAL – GALA HONOREES
Andrea Kremer & Hannah Storm (Thursday Night Football)
On-Air Talent – Sports – Ceiling Breakers
Amazon Prime Video
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Actress in a Breakthrough Role
CBC / Pop TV / ITV
BET HER FIGHTS: BREAST CANCER
Special or Variety
BET Networks
Claire Weinraub
Producer – News
ABC NEWS
Connie Britton & Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John)
Producer – Entertainment – Limited Series
Bravo Media
Daisy von Scherler Mayer (The Walking Dead)
Director – Drama
AMC
Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects)
Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
HBO
Escape at Dannemora
Limited Series
SHOWTIME
Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story (Lifetime)
Made for Television Movie
Lifetime
Fast Tracked (ESPN E:60)
Sports Feature
ESPN E:60
Good Girls
Ensemble Cast
Universal Television
Home & Family
Talk Show – Entertainment
Crown Media Family Networks (Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Jane Root (One Strange Rock)
Producer- Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction
Nutopia / National Geographic
Killing Eve
Drama
BBC AMERICA
Leah Remini (Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath)
On-Air Talent – Lifestyle and Entertainment
A&E Network
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Non-Fiction Entertainment
A&E Network
Live to Tell: Trafficked (48 Hours)
Investigative Feature
CBS News
Lori McCreary & Barbara Hall (Madam Secretary)
Producer- Entertainment
CBS Studios, Revelations Entertainment, Barbara Hall Productions
Maura Tierney (The Affair)
Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama
SHOWTIME
Mom
Comedy
Warner Bros. Television
Nancy M. Pimental (Shameless)
Writer
SHOWTIME
Nima Elbagir
Reporter / Correspondent
CNN
On The Road: Washington’s First Registered Lobbyist with Down Syndrome (CBS Evening News)
Soft News Feature
CBS News
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
SHOWTIME
Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical
CBS Television Studios
RBG
Documentary – Grand Award
CNN
Rebecca Parrish (America to Me)
Director – Documentary
Starz
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Actress in a Leading Role – Drama
BBC AMERICA
Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb (TODAY)
On-Air Talent – News or News Magazine
NBC News, TODAY
Sisterhood (The 3rd Hour of TODAY)
News Feature Series
NBC News/The 3rd Hour of TODAY
Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical
Universal Television
The Clinton Affair
Documentary
A&E Network
The Good Fight
Ensemble Cast – Grand Award
CBS Television Studios
VICE News Tonight on HBO
News Program
VICE Media
VICE on HBO
News Magazine
VICE Media
Waiting to Die (VICE on HBO)
Interview Feature
VICE Media
WASH UP! Girl Talk
Family Series
Sesame Workshop
Yemen’s Young Victims (BBC World News)
Hard News Feature
BBC World News
RADIO – COMMERCIAL – GALA HONOREES
Angela Yee (The Breakfast Club)
Host/Personality – National
Premiere Networks
Jayde Donovan (The Jayde Show)
Host/Personality – Weekend Program – National
Westwood One
Kellie Rasberry (Kidd Kraddick Morning Show)
Co-host – National
Yea Networks
Lisa M. Mantineo (Dan Rather’s America: March For Our Lives Special)
Producer – Entertainment – National
SiriusXM Radio
Lynda McLaughlin (The Sean Hannity Show)
Producer – Talk – National
Premiere Networks
The Laura Coates Show
Talk Show – National
SiriusXM Radio
We Will Survive with April D. Ryan (Café Mocha)
News Feature – National
Miles Ahead Broadcasting
What Happened to General Electric?
Special – National
Bloomberg LP
RADIO – NONCOMMERCIAL – GALA HONOREES
Abused and Betrayed: People with Intellectual Disabilities and an Epidemic of Sexual Assault
Investigative Feature – Non-Commercial
NPR
Coretta Scott King’s March in Memphis
Documentary – Non-Commercial
NPR
#HowToRaiseAHuman
Public Affairs – Non-Commercial
NPR
Laura Lynch (The Current)
Interview Feature – Non-Commercial
CBC Radio
Molly Wood (Marketplace Tech)
Reporter / Correspondent / Host – Non-Commercial
Marketplace – American Public Media
The Ultimate Price of Opioids
Series – Non-Commercial
NPR
No Longer Safe at Home: How Children are Surviving America’s Drug Crisis (Morning Edition)
News Feature – Non-Commercial
National Public Radio
The World @ Six
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News – Non-Commercial
CBC RADIO ONE
INTERACTIVE MEDIA – GALA HONOREES
Anna Faris is Unqualified
Podcast – Entertainment
iHeart Media
Brave, Not Perfect with Reshma Saujani
Podcast – Lifestyle
Girls Who Code
Broadly
Website – Information/Entertainment
VICE Media
CNBC Make It: How This 23-Year-Old Became the Only Full-Time Woman Trader at the New York Stock Exchange
Original Online Programming – News/Documentary
CNBC
Elaina Smith (Women Want to Hear Women)
Podcast Host – Entertainment
Westwood One
Rachel Maddow (Bag Man)
Podcast Host – News
NBC News
Robin Roberts (Robin Roberts Presents Thriver Thursday: Season 1)
Online Producer
Rock ‘n Robin Productions
Sold in America
Podcast – Investigative
The E.W. Scripps Company, Washington Bureau and Stitcher
The 3-Day Effect
Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio
Audible, Inc.
Tisha Thompson (espnW)
Online Video Host or Correspondent
espnW
TODAY Digital: ‘We want a voice’: Kristen Parisi opens up about living with a disability since age 6
Original Online Programming – Standalone Video
NBC News Digital
When abortion is a lifeline
Website – News
Univision Digital
Women Crush Wednesday: STEM Edition
Original Online Programming – Video Series
MTV
