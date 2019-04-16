Gracie Awards: Sandra Oh, Patricia Arquette, And Leah Remini Among Winners

Sandra Oh, Patricia Arquette and Leah Remini to be honored at 44th annual Gracie Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) the winners of the 44th annual Gracie Awards. Honorees for 2019 include Sandra Oh, Patricia Arquette, Leah Remini, Connie Britton, Rachel Maddow, Elizabeth Perkins, Rachel Maddow, Tisha Thompson, Rachel Bloom, Maura Tierney and Robin Roberts. The ceremony will take place May 21 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. Local and student award winners will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 26 at Cipriani in New York City.

Related Story Danny Boyle To Exec Produce Alan McGee Biopic 'Creation Stories' With Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse & Jason Flemyng Joining Cast

“Our leadership is proud to honor the best of the best who embody the spirit and intention of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s Gracie Awards,” said Becky Brooks, Executive Director, AWMF.

The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, cable and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets. This year, the Gracies honored numerous TV shows that have led the charge when it comes to women in entertainment including Escape at Dannemora, Sharp Objects, Dirty John, Schitt’s Creek, Killing Eve, Mom, The Walking Dead, Shameless, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Good Fight and Good Girls.

In the fourth consecutive year as Executive Producer, Vicangelo Bulluck will spotlight these prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers, and lead by example in creating opportunity for future generations.

Read the complete list of winners below.

TV NATIONAL – GALA HONOREES

Andrea Kremer & Hannah Storm (Thursday Night Football)

On-Air Talent – Sports – Ceiling Breakers

Amazon Prime Video

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Actress in a Breakthrough Role

CBC / Pop TV / ITV

BET HER FIGHTS: BREAST CANCER

Special or Variety

BET Networks

Claire Weinraub

Producer – News

ABC NEWS

Connie Britton & Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John)

Producer – Entertainment – Limited Series

Bravo Media

Daisy von Scherler Mayer (The Walking Dead)

Director – Drama

AMC

Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects)

Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

HBO

Escape at Dannemora

Limited Series

SHOWTIME

Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story (Lifetime)

Made for Television Movie

Lifetime

Fast Tracked (ESPN E:60)

Sports Feature

ESPN E:60

Good Girls

Ensemble Cast

Universal Television

Home & Family

Talk Show – Entertainment

Crown Media Family Networks (Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Jane Root (One Strange Rock)

Producer- Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction

Nutopia / National Geographic

Killing Eve

Drama

BBC AMERICA

Leah Remini (Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath)

On-Air Talent – Lifestyle and Entertainment

A&E Network

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Non-Fiction Entertainment

A&E Network

Live to Tell: Trafficked (48 Hours)

Investigative Feature

CBS News

Lori McCreary & Barbara Hall (Madam Secretary)

Producer- Entertainment

CBS Studios, Revelations Entertainment, Barbara Hall Productions

Maura Tierney (The Affair)

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama

SHOWTIME

Mom

Comedy

Warner Bros. Television

Nancy M. Pimental (Shameless)

Writer

SHOWTIME

Nima Elbagir

Reporter / Correspondent

CNN

On The Road: Washington’s First Registered Lobbyist with Down Syndrome (CBS Evening News)

Soft News Feature

CBS News

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

SHOWTIME

Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical

CBS Television Studios

RBG

Documentary – Grand Award

CNN

Rebecca Parrish (America to Me)

Director – Documentary

Starz

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Actress in a Leading Role – Drama

BBC AMERICA

Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb (TODAY)

On-Air Talent – News or News Magazine

NBC News, TODAY

Sisterhood (The 3rd Hour of TODAY)

News Feature Series

NBC News/The 3rd Hour of TODAY

Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical

Universal Television

The Clinton Affair

Documentary

A&E Network

The Good Fight

Ensemble Cast – Grand Award

CBS Television Studios

VICE News Tonight on HBO

News Program

VICE Media

VICE on HBO

News Magazine

VICE Media

Waiting to Die (VICE on HBO)

Interview Feature

VICE Media

WASH UP! Girl Talk

Family Series

Sesame Workshop

Yemen’s Young Victims (BBC World News)

Hard News Feature

BBC World News

RADIO – COMMERCIAL – GALA HONOREES

Angela Yee (The Breakfast Club)

Host/Personality – National

Premiere Networks

Jayde Donovan (The Jayde Show)

Host/Personality – Weekend Program – National

Westwood One

Kellie Rasberry (Kidd Kraddick Morning Show)

Co-host – National

Yea Networks

Lisa M. Mantineo (Dan Rather’s America: March For Our Lives Special)

Producer – Entertainment – National

SiriusXM Radio

Lynda McLaughlin (The Sean Hannity Show)

Producer – Talk – National

Premiere Networks

The Laura Coates Show

Talk Show – National

SiriusXM Radio

We Will Survive with April D. Ryan (Café Mocha)

News Feature – National

Miles Ahead Broadcasting

What Happened to General Electric?

Special – National

Bloomberg LP

RADIO – NONCOMMERCIAL – GALA HONOREES

Abused and Betrayed: People with Intellectual Disabilities and an Epidemic of Sexual Assault

Investigative Feature – Non-Commercial

NPR

Coretta Scott King’s March in Memphis

Documentary – Non-Commercial

NPR

#HowToRaiseAHuman

Public Affairs – Non-Commercial

NPR

Laura Lynch (The Current)

Interview Feature – Non-Commercial

CBC Radio

Molly Wood (Marketplace Tech)

Reporter / Correspondent / Host – Non-Commercial

Marketplace – American Public Media

The Ultimate Price of Opioids

Series – Non-Commercial

NPR

No Longer Safe at Home: How Children are Surviving America’s Drug Crisis (Morning Edition)

News Feature – Non-Commercial

National Public Radio

The World @ Six

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News – Non-Commercial

CBC RADIO ONE

INTERACTIVE MEDIA – GALA HONOREES

Anna Faris is Unqualified

Podcast – Entertainment

iHeart Media

Brave, Not Perfect with Reshma Saujani

Podcast – Lifestyle

Girls Who Code

Broadly

Website – Information/Entertainment

VICE Media

CNBC Make It: How This 23-Year-Old Became the Only Full-Time Woman Trader at the New York Stock Exchange

Original Online Programming – News/Documentary

CNBC

Elaina Smith (Women Want to Hear Women)

Podcast Host – Entertainment

Westwood One

Rachel Maddow (Bag Man)

Podcast Host – News

NBC News

Robin Roberts (Robin Roberts Presents Thriver Thursday: Season 1)

Online Producer

Rock ‘n Robin Productions

Sold in America

Podcast – Investigative

The E.W. Scripps Company, Washington Bureau and Stitcher

The 3-Day Effect

Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio

Audible, Inc.

Tisha Thompson (espnW)

Online Video Host or Correspondent

espnW

TODAY Digital: ‘We want a voice’: Kristen Parisi opens up about living with a disability since age 6

Original Online Programming – Standalone Video

NBC News Digital

When abortion is a lifeline

Website – News

Univision Digital

Women Crush Wednesday: STEM Edition

Original Online Programming – Video Series

MTV