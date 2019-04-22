‘Gotham’ Trailer: Batman Begins As Fox’s Prequel Series Ends This Thursday

The Fox series Gotham concludes this Thursday night (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) with “The Beginning…,” the show’s 100th episode and the long-awaited arrival of the city’s caped crusader in all of his costumed glory. Fox just released a densely packed trailer for that series finale and it promises a major confluence of the city’s nut-job villains — and also offers a few glimpses of the masked manhunter who will become the living symbol of the dark and haunted city he protects.

The prequel series has starred Ben McKenzie as Detective James Gordon, Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth, and David Mazouz as young Bruce Wayne int he years after his parents were murdered in a street robbery. With the final episode, the actions flashes-forward a decade as Wayne makes his big return to Gotham after years abroad training his mind and body for the challenges ahead. The episode description: “A series of crimes leads Gordon to suspect that Penguin and The Riddler are up to their old tricks. However, when Bullock is framed for a murder, Gordon begins to piece together an even more sinister plot targeting the city, and a new figure emerges from the shadows to be the hero Gotham desperately needs in the all-new “The Beginning…” series finale episode of Gotham.

The cast also includes Donal Logue as Detective Harvey Bullock, Morena Baccarin as Dr. Leslie Thompkins, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Erin Richards as Barbara Kean, Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/The Riddler, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox. The episode also feature guest cast members Cameron Monaghan as Jeremiah Valeska, Lili Simmons as Adult Selina Kyle; Richard Kind as Mayor Aubrey James, Francesa Root-Dodson as Ecco, JW Cortes as Detective Alvarez, Kelcy Griffin as Detective Harper, Jeté Laurence as Barbara Lee Gordon.