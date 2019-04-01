He who laughs last…Gotham is in its fifth and final season and with just two episodes left the Fox series is bringing out the big guns. In a first-look image and a new teaser for the two-episode series conclusion, Gotham introduces a seriously creepy new iteration of the most iconic super-villain in comic book history.

Gotham returns with its swan-song story on April 18 and April 25. As a prequel series, there’s always been an unavoidable finish line waiting for Gotham the series had to end right when Batman begins. That finish line will also be the show’s 100th episode, the magic threshold for small-screen franchises. The show’s producers released a poster last week showing that the long-awaited payoff moment of the series — the appearance of Batman in costume for the first time is on tap. Today’s teaser and poster (below) shows that an appearance by Bruce Wayne’s chalk-faced arch-nemesis will also be in the cards.

The show’s creative team was reluctant early on to include the Joker in their prequel saga but they relented before the end of the first season when they brought in Jeremiah Valeska (guest star Cameron Monaghan), the demented son of circus performers whose background and persona veer from the familiar Joker mythology (although that mythology changes so often and so dramatically that its a joke to consider anything as canon) and has been described by the show’s producers as part of generational lineage of madmen who embrace the evil clown persona that is somehow rooted in Gotham City’s haunted past. Essentially, like the Overlook Hotel in The Shining, the bloodthirsty tradition of madness in Gotham is part of a cycle.

The approach left some reasonable doubt about whether the Joker would show up in the series at all. Was Jeremiah truly a separate individual or was it all a red herring leading up to a Joker transformation? The answer is staring out of the image below as Monaghan goes “full clown” for the finale episodes. It’s visually potent and fresh take on the visage of the Joker, who looks more supernatural than usual. It’s a strong addition to the character’s screen history of attention-grabbing makeovers.

The Joker has been portrayed previously on the big screen by a campy Cesar Romero, a jowly Jack Nicholson, a scabby Heath Ledger, a pervy Jared Leto, and a cackling Mark Hamill, who voiced the character in the 1993 animated feature Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. Romero portrayed the giggling villain in Batman, both the live-action television series and its tie-in film in 1966.

It’s Batman’s 80th anniversary this year but it’s his nemesis whose getting the spotlight this year. The Joker’s first stand-alone feature film opens in theaters on Oct. 4. From writer-director Todd Phillips (The Hangover), the movie reportedly channels Mean Streets and The King of Comedy and explores the backstory of the enigmatic killer clown with three-time Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix in the title role. Also this year: a Harley Quinn animated series, a Batwoman pilot on The CW and, on Epix, it will be Pennyworth, a series about Batman’s loyal butler. Pennyworth and Gotham are unconnected in story or by outlet but both are from the tandem of executive producer/writer Bruno Heller (The Mentalist,) and executive producer/director Danny Cannon (CSI series).