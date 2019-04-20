‘Gotham’ Star Camren Bicondova Will Cede Catwoman Role In Series Finale Recast

Camren Bicondova, who has played Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, on Fox’s Gotham for the past five years, said a new actress will assume the character for the last episode of the series, which airs April 25.

Bicondova said in a tweet that the decision was hers, as she detailed the reasons in a lengthy post. The upcoming episode features a ten-year time skip. Bicondova apparently didn’t feel right about playing an older version of the cat burglar, so ceded the role to Lili Simmons, who has appeared in Westworld and The Purge.

The American crime drama was developed by Bruno Heller and premiered on Sept. 22, 2014. The series creators originally intended to focus on Jim Gordon’s early days with the Gotham PD, but then introduced Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) and reviewed the origin stories of several Batman villains, including the Penguin, Riddler, Mr. Freeze and Catwoman.

Bicondova’s post: