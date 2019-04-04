A pair of familiar faces from the first season of Good Trouble will get more screen time in its sophomore run. Freeform said today that Josh Pence and Emma Hunton have been promoted to series regular after recurring on The Fosters spinoff last season.

Freeform

Good Trouble follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young-adult lives in Los Angeles, with Mariana tackling the male-dominated world of tech and Callie facing the harsh realities of the federal legal system clerking for a federal judge. After moving to the Coterie downtown, they realize that living on their own is not all that it’s cracked up to be.

Pence plays Dennis, an “old” millennial who is less addicted to his devices. He’s the oldest tenant at the Coterie and has a mild case of arrested development. In the Season 1 finale, fans learned that Dennis’ son died of cancer and he is still struggling to cope with his loss after checking himself into the hospital for a 48-hour hold.

Hunton is Davia, a body-positive influencer and Teach for America teacher. She is extremely passionate about helping her disadvantaged students succeed. In the season finale, her long-distance lover Jeff shows up to tell her he has left his wife.

Pence is repped by ICM Partners, and Hunton is with Abrams Artists Agency.

Season 2 of Good Trouble launches at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, on Freeform.