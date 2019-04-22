‘Good Sam’ Starring Tiya Sircar Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Click to Skip Ad
Good Sam
Netflix

Netflix has set May 16 for the premiere of Good Sam, a feature based on the mystery book series of the same name by Dete Meserve, starring Tiya Sircar. Kate Melville is directing from a script by Meserve and Teena Booth.

The film follows intrepid TV news reporter Kate Bradley (Sircar) who is assigned to uncover the identity of a mysterious Good Samaritan—Good Sam—who has been anonymously leaving $100,000 cash gifts on the doorsteps of seemingly random New Yorkers. As interest in the extraordinary gifts sweeps across the country, Kate seeks to unravel the identity of Good Sam and the powerful and unexpected reasons behind the extraordinary gifts.

Jesse Prupas of Muse Entertainment (Hallmark’s movie series Aurora Teagarden Mysteries) produces with Meserve via her Wind Dancer Films shingle.

