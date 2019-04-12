‘Good Girls’ Renewed For Season 3 By NBC

GOOD GIRLS -- "Everything Must Go" Episode 205 -- Pictured: (l-r) Retta as Ruby Hill, Mae Whitman as Annie Marks, Christina Hendricks as Beth Boland -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC)

NBC has picked up a third season of drama series Good Girls, from creator Jenna Bans.

Good Girls became the first series on a Big 4 broadcast networks to land a pact under Netflix’s co-licensing model where the streaming giant pays a significant fee for distributing a show outside of North America. The pact helped Good Girls land a Season 2 renewal after a modest midseason debut on NBC last year.

The bingeable caper reportedly got a boost from the first season’s run on Netflix starting in the summer. That did not translate to a linear ratings uptick in Season 2 in the way the CW’s Riverdale shot up in the TV ratings during its sophomore season after a summer of exposure on Netflix. So far this season ,Good Girls has averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.1 million viewers overall in L+7 But the most recent telecast on April 7 delivered a four-week high in total viewers (L+same day) and equaled the show’s top 18-49 rating since its March 3 season premiere.

Good Girls’ strength is on digital. It has broken its series record for best seven-day non-linear viewership with each new episode so far this season, doubling its digital delivery this season versus last. It also does very on Netflix, which benefits NBC sibling Universal TV, raising the possibility that, like Lifetime’s You, which had the same co-licensing deal with Netflix, it too could migrate to SVOD. Given the fact that NBCU too is prepping a streaming platform, Good Girls could potentially be a strong candidate if the Netflix deal would allow it.

“We’re so excited to continue following the friendship and adventures of these three incredible women while also exploring relatable issues in both funny and surprising ways,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “Congratulations to Jenna Bans, and our amazing writers, cast and crew who give these stories depth and humanity.”

Written and executive produced by Bans, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as three suburban moms who get tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

Universal TV produces. Michael Weaver directs and executive produces. Jeannine Renshaw, Mark Wilding and Bill Krebs also executive produce.

Good Girls joins several other NBC series that already have been renewed for next season, Law & Order: SVU, which is heading into a record-breaking 21st season, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med, The Blacklist, New Amsterdam, Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place and Will & Grace.