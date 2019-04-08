The fourth season of hit Italo crime series Gomorrah is currently airing in Italy but UK viewers will have to wait until June to get their fix.

Sky Italia’s flagship original, based on Roberto Saviano’s story about the Neapolitan mafia, is due to get a boxset release on Sky Atlantic from June 19 in the UK. The series debuted in Italy on March 29.

The anticipated fourth season of the acclaimed Italian-language show will see central characters Genny (Salvatore Esposito) and Patrizia (Cristiana Dell’Anna) having to establish a new balance of power, while Enzo (Arturo Muselli) and Valerio (Loris De Luna) consolidate the leadership of their gang in downtown Naples. The fourth instalment will also explore white collar crime in London.

The drama has sold to 190 markets for Beta and is Sky Italia’s flagship show at home where it even outperforms Game Of Thrones.

U.S. viewers are still waiting to find out when and where they’ll be able to watch series three, which I understand has been caught up in the Weinstein Company bankruptcy and sale to Lantern Capital. TWC had U.S. rights to the third series. The first two seasons were picked up stateside by Sundance TV and then showed on Netflix.

Producer Riccardo Tozzi told us last year there is a strong possibility of a season five. “All the partners want to go to season five,” Tozzi told us. “Over the summer [2018] we’ll be deciding where we’re going in terms of concept. We’re discussing it now.”