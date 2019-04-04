Julia Jones (Westworld) is set as a one-year series regular and Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story) will recur opposite Billy Bob Thornton, Dennis Quaid and Amy Brenneman on the upcoming third season of Amazon’s drama series Goliath, from David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro.

In season 3, the unexpected death of an old friend leads Billy McBride (Thornton) to take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley where he comes face-to-face with a new Goliath: a billionaire rancher (Quaid) and his sister (Brenneman). As Billy and his team pursue the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurface, forcing him to confront his own mortality.

Jones will play Stephanie Littlecrow, a Hollywood stuntwoman and unlikely heiress to a coveted piece of property who becomes a thorn in the side of the Central Valley’s biggest corporate farmers who want her land no matter what the cost.

Grossman will recur as Rochelle Purple, A bold and brassy financial advisor who knows better than to leave herself vulnerable to the mercurial and potentially deadly temperaments of Wade and Diana Blackwood.

Jones most recently recurred on Westword and appeared in feature Wind River. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher.

Grossman recurs on The Good Place and was a series regular on last season’s installment of American Horror Story. She’s repped by Domain Talent and Framework Entertainment.