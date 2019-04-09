We already knew that the 2020 Golden Globes Awards will be handed out January 5, and now the HFPA has set the rest of the timeline for the 77th annual trophy show.

In a shorter awards season fueled by the Movie Academy’s decision to move the Oscars two weeks earlier to February 9 next year, Globes nominations will be read at 5 p.m. PT Monday, December 9. NBC will air the ceremony as part of its eight-year TV deal inked with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and dick clark productions in September 2018.

REx/Shutterstock

Here is the timeline for the 2020 Globes:

Monday, July 15:

Submission website for 2020 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries now open

Friday, October 25:

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms

Thursday, November 14:

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Monday, November 25:

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 26:

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Wednesday, December 4:

Final screening date for Motion Pictures

Thursday, December 5:

Final date for Motion Picture press conferences

Friday, December 6:

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Monday, December 9:

Announcement of nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe® Awards, at 5:00 a.m. PT

Thursday, December 19:

Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Monday, December 30:

Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 5:

Presentation of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards