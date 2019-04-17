‘God Friended Me’: Robby Hull Upped To EP & Co-Showrunner For Season 2 Of CBS Series

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran writer-producer Robby Hull, who served as co-executive producer on the first season of CBS’ drama series God Friended Me, has been promoted to executive producer and co-showrunner for season 2. Hull will serve as co-showrunner alongside God Friended Me creators/executive producers Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. The series, which already has been renewed for a second season, aired its Season 1 finale on Sunday.

Starring Brandon Micheal Hall, God Friended Me is a humor-tinged uplifting drama about Miles Finer (Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from “God” and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

The series, from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Prods, drew solid ratings throughout its first season in its Sunday night slot, especially in total viewers where the drama averaged more than 10 million viewers and improved its time period 8% over last season. Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton co-star. Lilien and Wynbrandt executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Marcos Siega, who directed the pilot.

Prior to his work on God Friended Me, Hull served as a co-executive producer on the Fox/WBTV series Gotham. His series credits also include ABC’s Once Upon a Time, Fox’s Alcatraz and Gossip Girl and Veronica Mars for The CW.

“Steven and I have been collaborating with Robby since he worked with us on our first series, Alcatraz,” said Lilien and Wynbrandt.“He is an integral part of our show, and we are thrilled to elevate him to co-showrunner.”

Hull got his start producing the indie feature Nether World, and writing and producing documentary The Other Hollywood for IFC. A graduate of the Warner Bros. Television Workshop, Hull is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.