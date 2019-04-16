Georgia Engel Remembered By Betty White, Patricia Heaton And Other Co-Stars: “An Absolute Angel”

Refresh for updates Georgia Engel, the beloved actress from The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Everybody Loves Raymond as well as stage hits including The Drowsy Chaperone, is being remembered today by co-stars and colleagues for the big-hearted comedy style that was as unique as her personality.

“Georgia was one of a kind – the absolute best,” said Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Betty White in a statement to NBC News.

“I am in shock,” tweeted Raymond co-star Patricia Heaton. “Georgia was an absolute angel – so dear, so sweet, so talented. God bless you Georgia!”

Engel, twice Emmy-nominated for playing Ted Baxter’s girlfriend-then-wife Georgette Franklin/Baxter on The Mary Tyler Moore and thrice-nominated for Everybody Loves Raymond, died Friday in Princeton, New Jersey. She was 70.

Bob Martin, who co-wrote (and co-starred in) Broadway’s 2006 The Drowsy Chaperone, tweeted, “I have never met anyone who was less like anyone else than Georgia Engel.”

Phil Rosenthal, Raymond‘s creator, writer and exec producer, tweeted a simple, “To our dear sweet friend, we’ll love and miss you and your brilliant talent always.”

A light is out, and what can we do but be grateful for what she gave us #RIPGeorgiaEngel https://t.co/04RRaFwRbP — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 16, 2019

To our dear sweet friend, we’ll love and miss you and your brilliant talent always.https://t.co/q478u2aJXW — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) April 16, 2019

I have never met anyone who was less like anyone else than Georgia Engel. #RIPGeorgiaEngel #TheDrowsyChaperone pic.twitter.com/OQHQNFIFml — Bob Martin (@drstorper) April 16, 2019

When we performed The Drowsy Chaperone at the NAMT Festival in 2004, Georgia Engel played the dotty dowager Mrs. Tottendale, a role she would go on to play on Broadway and beyond. Her innocent, childlike delivery of the most absurd lines had the audience howling, — Bob Martin (@drstorper) April 16, 2019

#GeorgiaEngel-a gentle Master of https://t.co/NyeYCPFehR daughter just saw her on an ep of #OneDayAtATime & not knowing who she was,asked why she got a lot of entrance https://t.co/gYfxbZpjex:“Because she’s a beloved actress who’s been making people laugh for many years.”🙏💔💫 https://t.co/1mDCnGLVqB — Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) April 16, 2019

RIP Georgia Engel. Grew up watching her kill it on The Mary Tyler Moore Show (she was one of my mom's favorite characters) and I was genuinely delighted to see her on stage in NY a few years ago in Annie Baker's great Uncle Vanya, her layered comic acting perfectly Chekhovian. — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) April 16, 2019