Georgia Engel Remembered By Betty White, Patricia Heaton And Other Co-Stars: “An Absolute Angel”
Refresh for updates Georgia Engel, the beloved actress from The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Everybody Loves Raymond as well as stage hits including The Drowsy Chaperone, is being remembered today by co-stars and colleagues for the big-hearted comedy style that was as unique as her personality.
“Georgia was one of a kind – the absolute best,” said Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Betty White in a statement to NBC News.
“I am in shock,” tweeted Raymond co-star Patricia Heaton. “Georgia was an absolute angel – so dear, so sweet, so talented. God bless you Georgia!”
Engel, twice Emmy-nominated for playing Ted Baxter’s girlfriend-then-wife Georgette Franklin/Baxter on The Mary Tyler Moore and thrice-nominated for Everybody Loves Raymond, died Friday in Princeton, New Jersey. She was 70.
Bob Martin, who co-wrote (and co-starred in) Broadway’s 2006 The Drowsy Chaperone, tweeted, “I have never met anyone who was less like anyone else than Georgia Engel.”
Phil Rosenthal, Raymond‘s creator, writer and exec producer, tweeted a simple, “To our dear sweet friend, we’ll love and miss you and your brilliant talent always.”
Here is a sampling of social media reactions to Engel’s death from co-stars, colleagues and fans. Deadline will update periodically.
