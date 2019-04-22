‘Good Morning America’ Lands Sen. Seth Moulton’s White House Bid Announcement

The 19th Democrat to announce his 2020 White House bid picked ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos for his announcement cycle’s first sit-down.

Massachusetts Sen. Seth Moulton broke the Monday news on Good Morning America, getting out ahead of former Veep Joe Biden, who this week will formally announce the worst kept secret of this election cycle.

“I’m here to tell you and to tell America that I’m running for president of the United States,” Moulton told Stephanopoulos on ABC’s morning show.

Asked what sets him apart from the other 18 Dem candidates, Moulton told Stephanopoulos he will “talk about patriotism, about security, about service. These are issues Democrats too long have ceded to Republicans. We’ve got to stop that,” he said, adding, “This is where Donald trump is weakest.”

Moulton, a former marine, pushes former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke out of the “Second Youngest Candidate” slot, by being just three years older than 37-year-old South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who also is a veteran.

Former Marine Moulton has routinely expressed support for women’s reproductive rights and same-sex marriage. During his three terms in Congress, he’s also argued for banning semi-automatic assault weapons, writing in a 2016 New York Daily News op-ed, “There’s simply no reason for a civilian to own a military-style assault weapon.”

“It’s no different than why we outlaw civilian ownership of rockets and landmines,” Moulton argued, which GMA noted Monday morning.