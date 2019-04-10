Gayle King To Host CBS News Special ‘Meghan And Harry Plus One’

Gayle King, CBS This Morning’s smartest cookie, will host the CBS News special Meghan and Harry Plus One, marking the one-year anniversary of the royal marriage and the birth of their first child, who will be the first British-American child to be in line for the throne.

Related Story Judy Tygard Named '48 Hours' EP As Susan Zirinsky Continues CBS News Realignment

In one of those incredible coincidences, just hours before CBS News’s announcement, King BFF Oprah Winfrey announced her partnership with Prince Harry in creating a mental-health series to launch next year on Apple, where Oprah has a deal. Oprah appeared on CBS This Morning to talk about the project, where Oprah pronounced the Duchess of Sussex to be “wonderful” and “warm.”

King recently attended Meghan’s NYC baby shower, which she reported, on CBS This Morning, to have been a “very small private affair.”

But CBS News’ Wednesday announcement does not indicate King has landed a sit-down will with the couple. In the press release, CBS News said the special will “hear from royal insiders and Meghan’s friends to learn how the couple has adapted to their new lives together and how they have navigated the positive and negative aspects that come with being royal.”

The sweeps special is set to air Friday, May 17 at 8 PM.

Meghan and Harry Plus One is produced by CBS News’s 48 Hours team. It’s being exec produced by Judy Tygard – who was just named official EP of 48 Hours by CBS News president Susan Zirinsky. Also EP-ing the special, Patti Aronofsky.