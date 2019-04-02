EXCLUSIVE: Directed and written by David Charles Rodrigues, the documentary Gay Chorus Deep South is set to have its world premiere on April 29 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. And based on the trailer alone it will not only melt the coldest of hearts but also inspire unity and peace.

The documentary follows the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus and their “Lavender Pen Tour” in 2017 which took the 300 members of the group through five states in the Deep South — an area of the country that tends to have a reputation for not being as tolerant of the LGBTQ community. As they embarked on their bus tour through south they celebrated music, challenged intolerance and confronted their own dark coming out stories to embattle a resurgence of anti-LGBTQ laws.

Led by Gay Chorus Conductor Dr. Tim Seelig and joined by The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir; the tour brings a message of music, love and acceptance to communities and individuals confronting intolerance. The group traveled from Mississippi to Tennessee through the Carolinas and over the bridge in Selma. They performed in churches, community centers and concert halls in hopes of uniting us in a time of difference. The journey also challenges Dr. Seelig and other Chorus members who fled the South to confront their own fears, pain and prejudices on a journey towards reconciliation. The conversations and connections that emerge offer a glimpse of a less divided America, where the things that divide us—faith, politics, sexual identity—are set aside by the soaring power of music, humanity and a little drag.

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus will also perform after the world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 29. watch the trailer above and check out the poster below.