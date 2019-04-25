Gary Sinise Joins Mark Wahlberg In ‘Good Joe Bell’

EXCLUSIVE: Gary Sinise, known for his roles in films such as Forrest Gump and Apollo 13 and for starring on all nine seasons of CSI: NY, is set to play opposite Mark Wahlberg, Connie Britton and Reid Miller in Good Joe Bell, a drama written by Oscar-winning Brokeback Mountain scribes Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry.

Reinaldo Marcus Green is directing the film, which tells the true story of Oregonian father Joe Bell (Wahlberg), who sets out on a walk across America with his son, Jadin (Miller).

Argent Pictures and Hercules Film Fund and are co-financing the film, which is before cameras in Utah.

Producers are Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold, Riva Marker and Jake Gyllenhaal of Nine Stories, Eva Maria Daniels of Vision Chaos, Cary Fukunaga of Parliament Of Owls, Ryan Ahrens of Argent, Wahlberg, and Stephen Levinson.

Argent’s Jill Ahrens, Ben Renzo, Tony Parker, Derick Brooks, Michael Finley, and Drew Brees will serve as executive producers along with Ossana and McMurtry as well as Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas and Jean-Luc De Fanti for Hercules and Rhea Films.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.

Sinise, a Golden Globe winner for his role in 1995 telefilm Truman and an Oscar nominee for his portrayal of Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump, recently was announced to star opposite Riverdale‘s K.J. Apa in Lionsgate’s faith-based film, I Still Believe.

He’s repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

