Gary Dauberman, James Wan Adapting Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ For New Line Cinema

It scribe Gary Dauberman is taking on another Stephen King bestseller. The screenwriter is attached to pen the film adaptation to King’s 1975 horror novel Salem’s Lot, which James Wan (Atomic Monster) will produce along with Roy Lee and Mark Wolper.

Salem’s Lot was King’s second published novel and his first book to top the New York Times bestseller list at no. 1. The story follows Ben Mears, a writer who returns to the town of Salem’s Lot to write his next novel only to find that the residents are becoming vampires.

Dauberman is an executive producer on this project.

Dauberman, Wan, and New Line’s have collaborated on films from The Conjuring universe starting with 2014’s Annabelle. In addition to Annabelle and It, Dauberman is the writer behind Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, and forthcoming releases It Chapter Two and Annabelle Comes Home, which will also serve as Dauberman’s directorial debut. He also produced New Line’s recently released The Curse of La Llorona, which opened at no. 1 on Easter weekend.

