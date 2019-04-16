Gary Barber’s Spyglass Media Group Gets First-Look & Strategic Investment From Warner Bros

BREAKING: Spyglass Media Group has entered into a first look deal with Warner Bros. The studio will also become a strategic investor.

Spyglass is run by chairman/CEO Gary Barber, the former MGM chairman who relaunched the company he formed with Roger Birnbaum in 1998 when he made a deal with Lantern Entertainment Co-Presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic that brought the assets from The Weinstein Company acquired by Lantern through Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Those assets will give Barber a leg up in launching the company.

Barber has a 30 year history with Warner Bros, going back to when he ran Morgan Creek for Jim Robinson and the studio distributed Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Ace Ventura and the Spyglass titles Four Christmases and Invictus. When he ran MGM, the studios teamed on The Hobbit and Creed franchises and Me Before You.

“For many years, Warner Bros. has been a dedicated studio partner and we have shared numerous successes together,” Barber said. “Their confidence in Spyglass’ brand and vision is invaluable as we continue to build a premier content company. I look forward to our future collaborations together.”

Said Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich: “We have a long, successful relationship with Gary and we’re excited to be in business with him at Spyglass. We’re looking forward to exploring the creative opportunities Spyglass has to offer.”

Besides the TWC assets that came from Lantern that include Project Runway and Best Picture winners The King’s Speech and The Artist and films like Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained, Spyglass has a library of over 250 film titles, scripted and unscripted television series.