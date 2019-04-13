Click to Skip Ad
‘Games Of Thrones’ Has Entire Show Recapped By James Corden In Four Minutes

It’s the eighth and final season of HBO’s epic Games Of Thrones, and there’s certainly a lot to remember before this Sunday’s season debut.

There’s the Red Wedding, the White Walkers, Stannis Baratheon and a cast of characters that go by various names and nicknames. So, as a public service, Late, Late Show host James Corden offered.a recap of the entire series – all in four minutes, or about the time it takes to go from the Red Keep to the Sept of Baelor.

Watch the recap above.

 

