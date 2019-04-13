‘Games Of Thrones’ Has Entire Show Recapped By James Corden In Four Minutes

It’s the eighth and final season of HBO’s epic Games Of Thrones, and there’s certainly a lot to remember before this Sunday’s season debut.

Related Story 'Game Of Thrones' Star Will Portray Bruce Wayne On 'Titans'

There’s the Red Wedding, the White Walkers, Stannis Baratheon and a cast of characters that go by various names and nicknames. So, as a public service, Late, Late Show host James Corden offered.a recap of the entire series – all in four minutes, or about the time it takes to go from the Red Keep to the Sept of Baelor.

Watch the recap above.