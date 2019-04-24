Click to Skip Ad
'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Episode 3: HBO Unveils Photos Teasing Impending Winterfell War

6 View All

It’s about to go down on Sunday and HBO has teased the inevitable bloodshed that is about to happen on the third episode of the eight and final season of Game of Thrones with photos. As usual they don’t tell us much, but because it’s GoT, we have to get excited, right?

Some of the shots are basically stills from the Episode 3 trailer from last week’s episode — mainly the pic of Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and her BFF Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) about to run into battle to split some wigs. Other shots include Sansa (Sophie Turner) serving face; Sansa giving Arya (Maisie Williams) a “What the hell?!” look; Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his Auntie/Lover (ew) Dany (Emilia Clarke) looking over a scenic view of Winterfell; Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) serving some pensive Hand of the Queen realness — it’s all just an amuse bouche to an epic battle with the Night King and his army that will be water cooler talk come Monday morning.

Click on the photo above to launch the Episode 3 gallery.

