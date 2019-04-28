‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3 Leaked Photos Reveal Battle Of Winterfell Scenes

Once again, someone has gone out of their way to spoil yet another episode of Game of Thrones before it airs. Photos of scenes from the much-anticipated Battle of Winterfell have made their way on to Twitter. Lucky for you, we won’t post any of them on here because we respect the GoT journey — unlike some impatient fans out there dying to ruin it for everyone. This is why we can’t have nice things.

The leaked photos from the third episode of the eighth and final season of the popular HBO fantasy series follow the last two weeks when the full episodes made their way on to the Internet. The first episode of the season was released on DirecTV Now four hours before it was supposed to air and the following week, the second episode was leaked. According to Reddit and Twitter users, the episode was released early via Amazon Prime Video in Germany and then footage appeared on the website Openload. It was immediately taken down, but it didn’t take long for footage to spread around the internet — which is the same for the episode 3 photos.

Various Twitter accounts have posted photos along with hashtags so be vigilant as you patrol social media if you don’t want tonight’s episode of GoT spoiled for you. Otherwise, you can just wait like a normal human being and watch the episode when it airs on HBO at 9 pm ET.