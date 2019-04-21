Click to Skip Ad
‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2 Leaks Ahead Of Airing On HBO

HBO

It seems that Throne-heads aren’t patient further proving the concept of appointment television is extinct. For the second week in a row, an episode of Game of Thrones was leaked online.

Last week, the first episode of the eighth and final season was released on DirecTV Now four hours before it was supposed to air. It happened again today because this is America and we want things NOW. According to Reddit and Twitter users, the episode was released early via Amazon Prime Video in Germany and then footage appeared on the website Openload. It was immediately taken down, but it didn’t take long for footage to spread around the internet.

That said, patrol social media with a cautious eye to avoid spoilers. Or you can just be a law-abiding citizen of Westeros and wait to watch the episode when it airs on HBO at 9 pm ET as scheduled.

